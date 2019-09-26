Zacks Investment Management Buys 205 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $163.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

