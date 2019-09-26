Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,058. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.