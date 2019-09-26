Zacks: Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 281,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.