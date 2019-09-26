Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director James A. Courter acquired 56,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Genie Energy has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

