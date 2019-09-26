Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 87,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,457. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $942.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 239.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 91.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

