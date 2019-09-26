Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. Kaman reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $382,299.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.82. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,235. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

