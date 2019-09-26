Zacks: Brokerages Expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. InnerWorkings posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InnerWorkings.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

InnerWorkings stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,197. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 403,029 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InnerWorkings (INWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.