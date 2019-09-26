Zacks: Brokerages Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). Daseke reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Daseke news, Director Ena Williams bought 22,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter bought 20,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070. Corporate insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 3,804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,122 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

