Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report sales of $13.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.16 billion. Cisco Systems also reported sales of $13.07 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $53.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.56 billion to $55.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,117,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887,270. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

