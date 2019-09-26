Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $136.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $143.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

