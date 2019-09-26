Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

VTGN has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 117,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

