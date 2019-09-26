Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,201. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,886 shares of company stock valued at $323,721 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

