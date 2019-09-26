Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Moneygram International posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moneygram International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. 38,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.74. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.