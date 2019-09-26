Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLIC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,356. The company has a market cap of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $63,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $328,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

