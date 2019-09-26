Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 6,400 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada acquired 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $38,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,401.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,427,000 after buying an additional 309,257 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 25,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

