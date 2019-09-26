Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.38). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,236,304.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,011. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 558,650 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $223,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $3,102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 133,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.