Zacks: Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce $1.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 million. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $7.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 925.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million.

MGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 73,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

