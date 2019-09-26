Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

