Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.