Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,245. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $388.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,480.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

