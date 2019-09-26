Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.82. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $481,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,641 shares of company stock worth $8,614,708 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 458,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,118 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.