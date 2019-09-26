Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Trading Down 16.7%

Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Xiana Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

