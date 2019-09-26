WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of WSP traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$77.44. 60,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,791. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$56.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$73.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.0443023 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.31.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

