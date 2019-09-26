Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Wright Medical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 664 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

About Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.