WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $939.48

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $939.48 and traded as high as $994.11. WPP shares last traded at $986.80, with a volume of 1,842,553 shares changing hands.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,096.15 ($14.32).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 971.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 939.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

