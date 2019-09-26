WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 52.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 17.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 6.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.65. 14,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.46.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

