Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 3,826 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 36.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after buying an additional 2,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after purchasing an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,858,000 after purchasing an additional 928,491 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 913,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after purchasing an additional 453,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,612,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.73. 33,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,373. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.11 and a 200 day moving average of $237.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

