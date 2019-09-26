Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $94,656,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at $47,234,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 1,281,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $61.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

