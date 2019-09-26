Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 705,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,848. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.