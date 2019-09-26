Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 43,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,554. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

