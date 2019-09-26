Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 66,948 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,948 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 1,072,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.49.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $699,938.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.