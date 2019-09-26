World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $133.37 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,517,705. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in World Acceptance by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 136,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
