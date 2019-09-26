World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $133.37 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,517,705. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in World Acceptance by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 136,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

