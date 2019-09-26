WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.09

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.09 and traded as low as $21.77. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 20,755 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

