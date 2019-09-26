WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:USMF)

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BATS:USMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,885 shares. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

