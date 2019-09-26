WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 on September 27th

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,986. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

