WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 on September 27th

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:EPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,986. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.
About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
