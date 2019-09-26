WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

DLN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,901. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

