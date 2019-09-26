WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
DLN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,901. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
