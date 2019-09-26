WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) Plans $0.32 — Dividend

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a twelve month low of $1,100.50 and a twelve month high of $1,462.50.

