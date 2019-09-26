WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (DIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

