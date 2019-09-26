WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (DIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $66.72.
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.