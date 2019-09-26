WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:IHDG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.73.

