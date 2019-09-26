WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) to Issue — Dividend of $1.15 on September 27th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA DEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,607. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

