WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) to Issue — Dividend of $1.15 on September 27th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
NYSEARCA DEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,607. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.