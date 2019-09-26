WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,228. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

