WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:WBAL)

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

WBAL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.