Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $173.30

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.30 and traded as low as $171.64. Winmark shares last traded at $173.20, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WINA. ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $665.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.40.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 236.11% and a net margin of 42.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other Winmark news, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.77, for a total value of $813,877.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $275,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $4,357,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 53,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

