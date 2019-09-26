Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.83. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

