Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.3%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 165,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

