Western Uranium & Vanadium (CNSX:WUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (CNSX:WUC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 3466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (CNSX:WUC)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.