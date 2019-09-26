Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 111,470 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 269.7% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,383. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.