WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

WCC opened at $46.80 on Monday. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 317.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 283.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

