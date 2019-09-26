Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 512,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.94% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,553. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

