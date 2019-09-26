Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,147 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 1,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

